Like every Tuesday SteamDB shared the ranking of best-selling games and hardware on Steam based on revenue. Also this week we find in first place street fighter 6, confirming the great success of Capcom’s fighting game. Even Starfield enters the top 10 on the wave of enthusiasm arising from the substantial presentation of the game that took place during the Xbox Games Showcase.

Let’s see the ranking of the week of 6 – 13 June 2023:

street fighter 6 Steam Decks Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 GTA 5 Starfield Rainbow Six Siege The Outlast Trials Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Cyberpunk 2077

As we can see compared to last week there have been no major changes at the top of the table, with Street Fighter 6 and Steam Deck at the top and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 returning to third position by undermining Naraka: Bladepoint. We also find the games on sale on Steam in the last few days, such as the evergreen Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5 and Rainbow Six Siege, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (in this regard, the entire Ubisoft saga is on sale).

Get into the top 10 too Starfield, in sixth position, thanks to the pre-orders placed after the presentation that took place during the Xbox Games Showcase, which therefore would seem to have thrilled many players. If this is already an impressive result, it should also be considered that the game is included in the Game Pass and therefore many will play it using the Microsoft service subscription.

Also Cyberpunk 2077 back in the standings thanks to the 50% discount on the base game and the start of the pre-orders of the awaited Phantom Liberty expansion, of which you can read our preview.