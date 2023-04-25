Like every Tuesday SteamDB has compiled the ranking of the best-selling games and hardware on Steam based on revenues, which sees it in first place Steam Decksfollowed by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Although it is not yet released, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has already taken third place, a sign that pre-orders on the Valve platform are going quite well.

Below are the Steam top 10 of the week of 18 – 25 April 2023:

Steam Decks Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Red Dead Redemption 2 wartales GTA 5 fifa 23 Resident Evil 4 Remake Sea of ​​Thieves 2023 Edition Cyberpunk 2077

Considering that there have been no major releases over the last seven days, this week’s Steam ranking was basically heavily influenced by the store’s recent offerings. It is no coincidence that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, FIFA 23, Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, GTA 5 are or have recently been offered at a reduced price and the same goes for Sea of ​​Thieves 2023 thanks to Xbox Game Studios themed promotions .

Compared to last week wartales he moved up one place to finish fifth. It is a Shiro Games RPG that stands out for its great depth and freedom of action of which you can read our review. Resident Evil 4 Remake is also doing well, whose sales remain stable, despite having already exceeded the four million unit mark.