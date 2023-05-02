Star Wars Jedi: Survivor debuted in first position in the Steam rankingalso surpassing the sales of the handheld Steam Deck and the mysterious MahjongSoul, which we find in third place in the top 10 perhaps due to a promotion.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Steam Decks MahjongSoul Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Age of Wonders 4 Naraka: Bladepoint Cult of the Lamb Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon Don’t Starve Together fifa 23

Such a debut was in the air for Respawn Entertainment’s long-awaited tie-in when we consider that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was the second best launch of a Star Wars game on Steam, and this despite the well-known problems that seem afflict the PC version.

In this regard, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was judged the worst PC port of 2023 by Digital Foundry, but we will soon publish an in-depth analysis to tell you about how the game runs about the Windows platform and how serious its flaws actually are.

Set a few years after the events of Fallen Order, Survivor puts us back in the shoes of the young Jedi Cal Kestis, still engaged in a fight without quarter against the forces of the Empire but found himself alone after his team has dissolved.

A new threat, however, requires the group to come together: all the details in our review of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.