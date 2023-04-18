Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 regained the top spot Steam ranking several months after the launch thanks to the current promotions on the purchase of the game, discounted by 35%, while Resident Evil 4 it dropped to eighth position from last week.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Black Cell Steam Decks Total War: Warhammer 3 Total War: Warhammer 3 – Forge of the Chaos Dwarfs wartales Cyberpunk 2077 Resident Evil 4 fifa 23 Boundary

In short, capable of selling 4 million copies in two weeks, Resident Evil 4 had to give way to offers, which concern not only the shooter produced by Activision but also some other titles that have returned to the fore in the top 10.

Among the novelties, the sixth place of Wartales stands out, the RPG by Shiro Games which stands out for its great depth and unprecedented freedom of action as regards the construction and customization of the party: we talked about it in the Wartales review .

Boundary, the multiplayer-based space shooter by Studio Surgical Scalpels, is also a new entry, available in early access since last Thursday: the improvement path of the game must be observed carefully.