Resident Evil 4 outsold even the sales of Steam Decksconquering the top of the Steam ranking in the week of March 21 to 28, while The Last of Us Part 1 he didn’t go beyond eighth place. The remake of the Naughty Dog title, however, was only officially released yesterday.

Resident Evil 4 Steam Decks Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 fifa 23 Sons of the Forest Forza Horizon 5 Hogwarts Legacy The Last of Us Part 1 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Cities: Skylines

As you know, The Last of Us Part 1 is receiving mostly negative reviews on the digital platform Valve in these hours, in particular because of the crash ee gods Technical Problems that are characterizing its launch. We’ll see how and if it improves its position in the standings.

As far as Resident Evil 4 is concerned, the over 3 million copies sold in the first two days give a rather clear idea of ​​how things are going for the remake of the survival horror branded Capcom, which on Steam had registered over 140,000 contemporary players.

Compared to last week’s ranking, we finally see a clear comeback of FIFA 23, which goes up to the fourth position of the top 10 without being favored by any special promotion.