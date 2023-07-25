SteamDB has unveiled the ranking of hardware and games best sellers on Steam based on last week’s revenue.
Warmly received by international critics, at the top of the top 10 on 18 – 25 July 2023 we find Remant 2 which just today debuts on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. Baldur’s Gate 3 follows in second place, which maintains a high position in the standings thanks to the great enthusiasm (and consequently the pre-orders) that is accompanying the game in the weeks leading up to its publication. On the lowest step of the podium we find BattleBit Remastered, which is once again confirmed as the phenomenon of the summer.
The Steam Leaderboard for July 18 – 25, 2023
Below you will find the Steam ranking, which we remember is based on revenues and not by units sold, excluding free-to-play games.
- Remant 2
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- BattleBit Remastered
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Steam Decks
- GTA 5
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Dave the Diver
- street fighter 6
- Rust
Leaving aside the podium, as we can see in the ranking we find highly appreciated recent productions such as Street Fighter 6 and Dave the Diver and evergreens such as GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. One of the most interesting news is that for the first time in several months now Steam Deck does not occupy one of the top three places in the ranking.
