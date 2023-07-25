SteamDB has unveiled the ranking of hardware and games best sellers on Steam based on last week’s revenue.

Warmly received by international critics, at the top of the top 10 on 18 – 25 July 2023 we find Remant 2 which just today debuts on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. Baldur’s Gate 3 follows in second place, which maintains a high position in the standings thanks to the great enthusiasm (and consequently the pre-orders) that is accompanying the game in the weeks leading up to its publication. On the lowest step of the podium we find BattleBit Remastered, which is once again confirmed as the phenomenon of the summer.