2022 will be a year full of particularly interesting new releases and the ranking of the most desired games on Steam offers us some indications on what are the most awaited productions by the buyers of the Valve store. In the first place we find Elden Ring, followed by Dying Light 2: Stay Human. In the top 10 we also find the PC version of God of War in fifth place, while Starfield is ninth.

The ranking is based on the number of users who have added a game to their wishlist and are therefore interested in possibly purchasing them upon release. Below you will find the top 20 of Steam’s most desired games:

Elden Ring Dying Light 2: Stay Human Party Animals Hollow Kinght: Silksong God of War The Day Before Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl Starfield Frostpunk 2 Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Monster Hunter Rise Lost Ark Dwarf Fortress Karlson Manor Lord Company of Heroes 3 Atomic Heart Victoria 3 Forspoken

As we can see from the rankings, in the first place we find Elden Ring, which should not surprise too much since we are talking about one of the most anticipated games of 2022. The work of FromSoftware in these hours has surpassed Dying Light 2: Stay Human, which must be “satisfied” with the second position. Surprisingly we find on the lowest step of the podium Party Animals, a multiplayer title in which players can compete in over 100 different mini-games with friends as various animals, all characterized by a deliberately bizarre physics.

Elden Ring, an image taken from FromSoftware’s new work

In fourth place we find Hollow Knight: Silksong, the highly anticipated sequel to Team Cherry’s Metroidvania. The port of God of War is particularly awaited by PC gamers: it is fifth in the rankings, thus surpassing even brand new games such as STALKER 2 and Starfield, in eighth and ninth place respectively. However, it should be noted that many users will use the Game Pass to play both games.

It is also interesting to note Forspoken in twentieth place, a sign that many have not digested the new pricing policy of Square Enix.