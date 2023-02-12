There Steam ranking from February 6 to 12 it was monopolized by Hogwarts Legacywhich with four different editions went on to occupy the first four places of the top 10, succeeding in the not simple feat of making get off Steam Deck in fifth position.

Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Hogwarts Legacy Hogwarts Legacy Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Steam Decks Project Zomboid dead space Destiny 2: Beyond Light + Annual Pass Dying Light 2: Stay Human Counter-Strilke: Global Offensive – Prime Status Upgrade

If memory serves us right, is the first time that the handheld produced by Valve gives way, at least since the company has managed to adapt its production to user demand and to speed up shipments.

It is not surprising, however, that the change occurred precisely with Hogwarts Legacy, which has exceeded 800,000 contemporary players on Steam and now seems destined to grind really impressive numbersboth on PC and especially on consoles.

To pay the price of this success was also the remake of dead space developed by EA Motive, which occupied the third position in the ranking last week and has now dropped to seventh place.