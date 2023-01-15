As every week SteamDB has compiled the game leaderboard and hardwareand best sellers on Steam based on revenue. In the second week of 2023 (9 – 15 January) we find Steam Deck in first place as usual, followed by Hogwarts Legacy. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 closes the podium in third place.

Below is the top 10 of Steam, which, we recall again, drawn up on the basis of total revenues and not units sold.

Steam Decks Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Rafting Elden Ring One Piece Odyssey CS:GO Prime Status Upgrade Valve Index VR Kit High On Life Project Zomboid

Hogwarts Legacy

We had already talked about it this morning on our pages and now the SteamDB ranking confirms what has been said: Hogwarts Legacy confirms itself as a blockbuster well before its official debut. It ranks first among Steam’s highest-paying products thanks to pre-orders, which in revenue even exceeds the sales of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

The only game released this week that is in the charts is One Piece Odysseywhich however has to “settle” for sixth place right behind Elden Ring, down on last week now that the Steam Winter Sales are over.