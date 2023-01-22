Controversy or not, Hogwarts Legacy continues to dominate Steam ranking: pre-orders of the awaited tie-in developed by Avalanche Software are going very well and sales are second only to those of Steam Deck, while Cyberpunk 2077 he made a considerable leap, returning to the podium.

Steam Decks Hogwarts Legacy Cyberpunk 2077 Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Elden Ring Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition Persona 3 Portable Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition

As you know, we have dedicated a special to everything there is to know about Hogwarts Legacy, and if you have pre-ordered the game you can while away the wait by choosing your House and your Wand now, so you can leave faster as soon as you have the title in your hands.

The third place of Cyberpunk 2077 is probably due to the current promotion, which allows you to buy the controversial action RPG from CD Projekt RED at half price: €29.99 instead of €59.99. Finally, it is remarkable that a niche product such as the remaster of Persona 3 Portable managed to enter the top 10.