Like every weekend, here comes the weekly ranking of the best-selling games these days on Steamthat sees Hogwarts Legacy always firstwhile the fight between the new entries is won by Wild Hearts beating Returnal.

So let’s see the top ten best-selling games on Steam globally:

Hogwarts Legacy Hogwarts Legacy Digital Deluxe Steam Decks CODModern Warfare II Wild Hearts Wild Hearts Standard Edition Destiny 2 Lightfall + Annual Pass Returnal CS GO Prime Status Upgrade Pharaoh: At New Era

Hogwarts Legacy does not leave the top of the standings after having already conquered it in the previous weeks, moreover occupying two positions given the presence of Digita Deluxe.

During the week we also witnessed various interesting new releases and, among these, the most successful on Steam turns out to be Wild Hearts, the new Monster Hunter-style action RPG from Omega Force and EA, which places fifth and sixth thanks to the its various editions.

It’s worse for the other novelty of the week, or the long-awaited Returnal arriving on PC after being an absolute PS5 exclusive. Housemarque’s game seems to have some difficulty getting into PC, as demonstrated by the slow start on Steam, but could make up for it in the long run.