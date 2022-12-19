High on Life debuted at the top of the best-selling games in the Steam ranking: Squanch Games title, behind only the numbers of Steam Deck, has beaten opponents such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3third, and fifa 23fourth.

Steam Decks High on Life Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 fifa 23 Dwarf Fortress God of War Red Dead Redemption 2 Valve Index VR Kit Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition

A predictable result for the shooter created by the author of Rick and MortyJustin Roiland, who is enjoying great success on Xbox Game Pass and has quickly become a frequent topic of discussion on social.

The extraordinary Dwarf Fortress (here the review), first last week, drops to fifth position, while God of War is stable in sixth place and there are improvements for Red Dead Redemption 2 and the Valve Index headset kit.

