Like every Tuesday, SteamDB has compiled the ranking of the 10 best-selling games and hardware on Steam based on revenue and excluding free-to-play games. Once again we find ourselves in first position Helldivers 2which is managing to keep players' interest high thanks to a solid formula and an excellent pace of updates with new content.

This is further confirmation following GSD data for the English market, from which we learned that Helldivers 2 was the best-selling game in March and is currently recording sales figures even higher than those of a blockbuster like Marvel's Spider -Man 2 in the same period of stay on the market.

In the second and third positions of the ranking it is not surprising to find Steam Deck and Call of Duty, while in the fourth there is one of the phenomena of the moment, namely Content Workinga light-hearted cooperative horror game where players play as aspiring streamers who want to go viral by filming ghosts, monsters and other very unfriendly creatures.

For the rest, the ranking includes well-known names such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Baldur's Gate 3, while in tenth place there is Dragon's Dogma 2, which has lost several positions compared to last week's third place.