Helldivers 2 he doesn't want to know about coming down from the top of the Steam ranking: the success of Arrowhead Game Studios' shooter shows no sign of decreasing, and so Palworld has to settle for second place among the best-selling games.

Helldivers 2 Steam Decks Palworld Helldivers 2 – Upgrade to Super Citizen Edition call of Duty Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor Granblue Fantasy: Relink Last Epoch Enshrouded Baldur's Gate 3

This is a reconfirmation that does not come as a surprise, in fact: Helldivers 2 has surpassed GTA 5 and broken a new record for concurrent players on Steam, with over 400,000 concurrent users.