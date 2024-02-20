Helldivers 2 he doesn't want to know about coming down from the top of the Steam ranking: the success of Arrowhead Game Studios' shooter shows no sign of decreasing, and so Palworld has to settle for second place among the best-selling games.
- Helldivers 2
- Steam Decks
- Palworld
- Helldivers 2 – Upgrade to Super Citizen Edition
- call of Duty
- Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
- Granblue Fantasy: Relink
- Last Epoch
- Enshrouded
- Baldur's Gate 3
This is a reconfirmation that does not come as a surprise, in fact: Helldivers 2 has surpassed GTA 5 and broken a new record for concurrent players on Steam, with over 400,000 concurrent users.
An important signal for PlayStation
The great response obtained by Helldivers 2 could be the stimulus that PlayStation has been waiting for change your strategypushing on the multiplatform approach and aiming for a greater number of simultaneous launches on consoles and PC.
This type of solution would allow the Japanese company to maximize revenueso as to try to solve the worrying problem of reduced margins that caused Sony to lose 10 billion dollars in shares after the results of the last quarter.
