Far cry 6 is first in Steam ranking: the Ubisoft title made its debut on the digital platform with a promotion that discounts it at 75%, and this has obviously contributed to the success of the game, which sees Giancarlo Esposito in the role of dictator Anton Castillo.

First to debut on Steam, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor dropped to third position last week and is now tenth: it will be necessary to understand whether such a trend is an indication of performance below expectations for the excellent tie-in developed by Respawn Entertainment.

Another new entry is Darkest Dungeon 2, which sold 300,000 copies in early access and finished fifth in the final version, confirming the great quality of the title. Have you read our review of Darkest Dungeon 2?