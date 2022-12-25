There Steam ranking from 19 to 25 December he sees primo again Elden Ringwhich thanks to offers managed to regain the top 10 and leave behind titles such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and the phenomenon of the moment, High on Life.

Steam Decks Elden Ring Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 High on Life God of War fifa 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – Vault Edition Cyberpunk 2077 Red Dead Redemption 2 Ready or Not

Starring the biggest Game Pass launch of 2022, High on Life dropped two spots from last week, but continues to rack up great numbers as it’s basically always there. He deserves it? We talked about it in the High on Life review, in case you haven’t read it yet.

Returning to Elden Ring, FromSoftware’s soulslike needs no introduction but it is clear that this amazing relaunch is linked to the Steam Winter Sale, which allows you to buy the game at €41.99 instead of €59.99, thus saving 30% compared to the official price.

Other movements worthy of interest within the ranking are those of God of War, which goes from sixth to fifth place, while FIFA 23 and Red Dead Redemption 2 lose some ground, dropping to sixth and ninth position respectively.