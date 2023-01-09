As every week SteamDB has compiled the ranking of best-selling games and hardware on Steam based on revenue. In the first week of 2023 (2 – 8 January) Steam Deck took first place again, followed by Elden Ring and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in second and third positions, respectively.

Below the Steam top 10 last week, which we recall is drawn up on the basis of total revenues and not units sold:

Steam Decks Elden Ring Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Hogwarts Legacy Cyberpunk 2077 Red Dead Redemption 2 Ready or Not EA Sports FIFA 23 God of War Project Zomboid

Elden Ring is the top-selling game on Steam in the first week of 2023

The podium is practically identical to that of the past two weeks. Elden Ring’s renewed success on Steam is easily explained: it was at a steep discount during the platform’s winter sale. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, on the other hand, in addition to a small discount, is also one of the top titles of recent months.

In fourth place we find Hogwarts Legacy, although there is still a month left for its release date, with pre-orders therefore going great. After all, Avalanche Software’s RPG is the first of Steam’s most desired, despite the controversy over JK Rowling and the boycott of some users.

The rest of the ranking includes the evergreens of the last few months and years, such as Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, FIFA 23 and God of War. Their sales have also recently been boosted thanks to the platform’s winter sales promotions, which ended on January 5th.