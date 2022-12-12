Dwarf Fortress debuted in first position among the games of the Steam rankingjust after Steam Deck sales and ahead of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which remains in third place. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, which commanded the top 10 last week, has dropped to fourth position.

Steam Decks Dwarf Fortress Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Warhammer 40,000: Darktide IXION extension Assassin’s Creed Valhalla fifa 23 Red Dead Redemption 2 Valve Index VR Kit Cyberpunk 2077

In our review of Dwarf Fortress we certainly emphasized the great qualities of the title developed by Bay 12, even calling it “the video game that comes closest to life” and rewarding it with an excellent 9.5.

Interestingly, the chart debut of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, available on Steam from December 6th and on offer: the action RPG by ubisoft brings home an excellent sixth place, positively marking the return of the French house on the Valve platform.

Return that could continue, according to some clues, with Watch Dogs: Legion today: in case this hypothesis materializes, we will report it promptly.