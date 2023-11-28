Like every week SteamDB has compiled the ranking of best-selling games and hardware on Steam based on revenue in dollars. In first place we find again Steam Decks with sales experiencing a sharp surge after the launch of the OLED model.

A ranking influenced by the Valve store sales

While it’s certainly not surprising to see Steam Deck in first place thanks to the launch of the OLED model, 2018’s Battlefield V in tenth represents a bit of a surprise. This result is easily explained: the game is currently on offer for only 3.99 euros, which apparently pushed many players to repopulate the servers to such an extent that the series has now reached the highest number of concurrent players ever recorded by DICE and Electronic Arts.

The ranking also includes other games on sale with the Steam Autumn Sales, which we remind you will be valid until 7pm today, such as Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, Forza Horizon 5 and Hogwarts Legacy.