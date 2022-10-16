Punctual as every Sunday SteamDB has drawn up the ranking of the most profitable games and hardware on Steam. At the top we find again Steam Deck followed by the official Docking Station, with FIFA 23 closing the podium. Below is the complete Top 10 of the week of 10 – 16 October 2022, which we recall is drawn up on the basis of revenues and not the units sold.

Steam Deck Steam Docking Station FIFA 23 Cyberpunk 2077 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Stray Marauders Grounded Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Coral Island

Compared to last week’s ranking, the podium has remained completely unchanged. Steam Deck has usually been in first place for months now, demonstrating the success of Valve’s PC console. Starting from this assumption, it is not surprising to see the official docking station again in second position.

Steam Deck

Immediately off the podium we find Cyberpunk 2077 in fourth position, with sales probably driven by the success of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime. From the ranking we can also see that the pre-orders of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are doing just fine, given that the shooter is both fifth and ninth.