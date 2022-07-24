SteamDB has released the classification of the most successful games and hardware on Steam last week, led once again by Steam Deck, Valve’s portable console-PC. Below is the top 10:

Steam Deck Stray Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Raft Dinkum No Man’s Sky Valve Index VR Kit Elden Ring MultiVersus Founder’s Pack – Standard Edition Ready or Not

The first place as we can see if Steam Deck wins once again, certainly benefited by the fact that the ranking is drawn up on the basis of overall revenues and not the units sold. Going down one step of the podium we find Stray: the feline adventure is once again confirmed as a great success, so much so that at the launch on Steam it tore up the numbers of active users of the games previously published by Annapurna.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered instead it takes third place even if the launch is set for August 12, all thanks to the opening of the preoders on Steam. Among other things, the technical features, system requirements and pre-purchase bonuses have also recently been revealed.

For the rest, the ranking sees in ninth place the standard MultiVersus Founder’s Pack, the fighting game with WarnerBros characters. now available in open beta for all players, Elden Ring drops from fourth to eighth place, while Valve Index VR Kit remains firmly in seventh position.