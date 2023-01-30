dead space he couldn’t beat it Hogwarts Legacy in the Steam ranking: the remake of the iconic survival horror by Visceral Games had to settle for third place at its debut, despite invading the top 10 thanks to the various editions available.

Capable of totaling over 25,000 players at its launch on Steam, Dead Space has in fact occupied the third, fourth, sixth and seventh place in the top 10, while Hogwarts Legacy is present in first and tenth position.

Another new entry from last week was Hi-Fi RUSH, surprisingly launched during the Xbox Developer_Direct: we find the Tango Gameworks game in eighth position, but we must consider that it is available at no additional cost on Game Pass.