Cyberpunk 2077 he managed to get back on the podium of the Steam rankingsclimbing to third position thanks above all to promotions, while the handheld Steam Deck leads the top 10 for the second week in a row.

Steam Deck Elden Ring Cyberpunk 2077 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Valve Index No Man’s Sky DayZ Squad Call of Duty: Black Ops 3

In short, the success of Steam Deck, which we have tried in these days and which has convinced a large number of users, many still waiting for their preorder to be honored, seems to be getting bigger and bigger given the timing.

Elden Ring (review) firmly holds its second place in the ranking and we are really curious about the updated numbers of the sales of the soulslike developed by FromSoftware, which totaled 12 million copies at launch.

Very good also LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which at its debut had surpassed Elden Ring and continues to remain at the top of the top 10, in this case occupying fourth and fifth position.