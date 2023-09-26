There Steam ranking from 18 to 24 September sees the return of Cyberpunk 2077 in first position: CD Projekt RED’s action RPG has received a substantial update with patch 2.0 and the arrival of the Phantom Liberty expansion.

Cyberpunk 2077 EA Sports FC 24 Steam Decks Payday 3 Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Baldur’s Gate 3 Party Animals Resident Evil 4 Mortal Kombat 1 Starfield

We already knew about Cyberpunk 2077’s return to the top, with Phantom Liberty in fifth position, but above all they are the novelty to surprise; starting with Payday 3, which despite the many negative reviews on Steam rose to third position, considering the software alone.