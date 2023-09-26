There Steam ranking from 18 to 24 September sees the return of Cyberpunk 2077 in first position: CD Projekt RED’s action RPG has received a substantial update with patch 2.0 and the arrival of the Phantom Liberty expansion.
- Cyberpunk 2077
- EA Sports FC 24
- Steam Decks
- Payday 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Party Animals
- Resident Evil 4
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Starfield
We already knew about Cyberpunk 2077’s return to the top, with Phantom Liberty in fifth position, but above all they are the novelty to surprise; starting with Payday 3, which despite the many negative reviews on Steam rose to third position, considering the software alone.
Arrivals and departures
There are different movements in the ranking compared to last week: the extraordinary Lies of P has unfortunately already left the top 10, while Starfield has gone from third to tenth place, Baldur’s Gate 3 from second to sixth, Mortal Kombat 1 from fourth to ninth.
In short, maintaining one’s position in such a crowded quarter is difficult and not even the most famous productions seem to be able to do it. Having said that, the former FIFA player immediately reached the podium and this confirms that football enjoys increasingly greater consideration also on the Valve digital platform.
