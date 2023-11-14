SteamDB has compiled the ranking of best-selling games and hardware on Steam during the course of the last week. Not surprising to see “Call of Duty”the hub with various games in the series including Modern Warfare 3, in first place, while Steam Decks climbs back up to the top 10 and takes second place, awaiting the launch of the new OLED models.
Below is the complete ranking 7 – 14 November 2023which as usual we remember is drawn up on the basis of revenues and not units sold, without taking free-to-play into consideration.
- call of Duty
-
Steam Decks
-
Risk of Rain Returns
-
Baldur’s Gate 3
-
Lethal Company
-
EA Sports FC 24
-
Football Manager 2024
-
Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name
-
ARK: Survival Ascended
-
Dead by Daylight
Steam Deck advances, awaiting the launch of the OLED version
Last week Steam Deck was ranked eighth, so there was a sharp spike in sales. The reason is quite simple: Valve has discontinued the 512 and 64GB LCD models, with remaining inventory currently available at almost rock-bottom price while supplies last and clearly many players took advantage of it. Valve’s PC and portable console will probably reach the top next week thanks to the launch of the new OLED version.
For the rest, the ranking includes some of the most successful games of recent months, such as Baldur’s Gate 3 and EA Sports FC 24, but also some new entries, specifically Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and Risk of Rain Returns , which debuts directly in third position.
