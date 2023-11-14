SteamDB has compiled the ranking of best-selling games and hardware on Steam during the course of the last week. Not surprising to see “Call of Duty”the hub with various games in the series including Modern Warfare 3, in first place, while Steam Decks climbs back up to the top 10 and takes second place, awaiting the launch of the new OLED models.

Below is the complete ranking 7 – 14 November 2023which as usual we remember is drawn up on the basis of revenues and not units sold, without taking free-to-play into consideration.