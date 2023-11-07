SteamDB has published the ranking of best-selling games and hardware on Steam in the last week, drawn up taking into account revenues in dollars and excluding free-to-play titles from the equation. At the top of the ranking we find “Call of Duty”, which is the hub that includes various games from the series including the one coming out on November 10th, Modern Warfare 3.
Below is the top 10 best-selling games on Steam in the week of 31 October – 7 November 2023:
- call of Duty
Cyberpunk 2077
ARK: Survival Ascended
EA Sports FC 24
Baldur’s Gate 3
For The King 2
Cities: Skylines 2
Steam Decks
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Red Dead Redemption
ARK: Survival Ascended remains on the podium, Cities: Skylines 2 drops
How can we see Cyberpunk 2077 took both second place in the rankings and ninth place with the Phantom Liberty expansion. This result can certainly be attributed in part to the promotions launched on the Valve store in recent days.
ARK: Survival Ascended remains on the podium, however dropping one position compared to last week. Cities: Skylines 2 instead fell from third to seventh place, a drop perhaps due to the numerous negative reviews given by Steam users. For the rest, the ranking is made up of the most successful games of recent months, such as Baldur’s Gate 3, EA Sports FC 24, and the always popular Steam Deck.
