There Steam ranking sees the curious shooter in first place among the games BattleBit Remasteredcurrently available in early access but already strong with tens of thousands of positive user reviews, to the point of beating Elden Ringthird.
- Steam Decks
- BattleBit Remastered
- Elden Ring
- Dave the Diver
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Forza Horizon 5
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Grand Theft Auto V
Interestingly, the top 10 is heavily influenced by the Summer Sale, but BattleBit Remastered is not involved in the promotions who instead relaunched the Elden Ring itself but also Red Dead Redemption 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy and all the other big names.
A real success
In short, it is a real successthe one achieved so far by BattleBit Remastered: the title developed by SgtOkiDoki, Vilaskis and TheLiquidHorse boasts destructible scenarios, particularly fluid gameplay thanks to the support of high frame rates, a very robust anti-cheat system and an optimized netcode.
In short, beyond the playful graphic style there is a lot of attention and a lot of substance, as well as respectable numbers between pilotable vehicles, customizable weapons, five different classes to choose from (Assault, Doctor, Engineer, Support and Reconnaissance) and nineteen maps embellished from a day/night cycle.
