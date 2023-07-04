There Steam ranking sees the curious shooter in first place among the games BattleBit Remasteredcurrently available in early access but already strong with tens of thousands of positive user reviews, to the point of beating Elden Ringthird.

Steam Decks BattleBit Remastered Elden Ring Dave the Diver Red Dead Redemption 2 Forza Horizon 5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Cyberpunk 2077 Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V

Interestingly, the top 10 is heavily influenced by the Summer Sale, but BattleBit Remastered is not involved in the promotions who instead relaunched the Elden Ring itself but also Red Dead Redemption 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy and all the other big names.