Accomplice the Christmaswhich with its atmosphere has evidently reawakened users' passion for RPGs, Baldur's Gate 3 he returned to command of the Steam rankingsurpassing not only all other games but also Steam Deck sales.
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Steam Decks
- Lethal Company
- call of Duty
- Elden Ring
- Cyberpunk 2077
- EA Sports FC 24
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
Having returned to the top of the rankings thanks to the sales, Baldur's Gate 3 is therefore preparing to end 2023 with a bangnot happy with the over 7.5 million copies it may have sold so far and which would make Larian Studios' title one of the biggest successes of the year.
Other returns to the top 10
In short, the Steam Winter Sales have revolutionized the top 10also marking the return of several games: Elden Ring regained fifth position, for example, while Red Dead Redempion 2 and Hogwarts Legacy occupied eighth and ninth place.
#Steam #ranking #Baldur39s #Gate #wins #Christmas #returns #lead
Leave a Reply