Accomplice the Christmaswhich with its atmosphere has evidently reawakened users' passion for RPGs, Baldur's Gate 3 he returned to command of the Steam rankingsurpassing not only all other games but also Steam Deck sales.

Baldur's Gate 3 Steam Decks Lethal Company call of Duty Elden Ring Cyberpunk 2077 EA Sports FC 24 Red Dead Redemption 2 Hogwarts Legacy Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Having returned to the top of the rankings thanks to the sales, Baldur's Gate 3 is therefore preparing to end 2023 with a bangnot happy with the over 7.5 million copies it may have sold so far and which would make Larian Studios' title one of the biggest successes of the year.