There Steam ranking for the week of September 11th to 17th see Baldur’s Gate 3 overcome Starfield and regain the top of the top 10, after having therefore granted only one week of dominance to the exclusive Xbox.
- Steam Decks
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Starfield
- Mortal Kombat 1
- Payday 3
- Lies of P
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- call of Duty
- Cyberpunk 2077
- It Takes Two
Beyond these movements in the podium area, it is interesting to note the arrival of several new entries: Mortal Kombat 1 (review here) debuted in fourth place, followed by Payday 3 and Lies of P, the excellent soulslike by Round8 Studio and Neowiz.
Apparitions and disappearances
New entries in the ranking inevitably correspond to titles that leave the top 10, and in this case it was Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, which last week was fifth, and the blockbuster Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, which we found in second position.
