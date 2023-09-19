There Steam ranking for the week of September 11th to 17th see Baldur’s Gate 3 overcome Starfield and regain the top of the top 10, after having therefore granted only one week of dominance to the exclusive Xbox.

Steam Decks Baldur’s Gate 3 Starfield Mortal Kombat 1 Payday 3 Lies of P Red Dead Redemption 2 call of Duty Cyberpunk 2077 It Takes Two

Beyond these movements in the podium area, it is interesting to note the arrival of several new entries: Mortal Kombat 1 (review here) debuted in fourth place, followed by Payday 3 and Lies of P, the excellent soulslike by Round8 Studio and Neowiz.