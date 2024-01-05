Through a new video, Valve presented the new period of Steam discountsknown as Festival of capitalism and economy. The dates of this promotional phase are 8 – 15 January 2024.

The footage already features also some games that we can find on salesuch as Rail Royte, Megaquarium, Cafe Owner Simulator and more.

As is easy to guess from the name, this Festival focuses on those video games linked to an economic aspect and in which we have to manage activities or companies with the aim of earning more and more and having more power.