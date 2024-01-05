Through a new video, Valve presented the new period of Steam discountsknown as Festival of capitalism and economy. The dates of this promotional phase are 8 – 15 January 2024.
The footage already features also some games that we can find on salesuch as Rail Royte, Megaquarium, Cafe Owner Simulator and more.
As is easy to guess from the name, this Festival focuses on those video games linked to an economic aspect and in which we have to manage activities or companies with the aim of earning more and more and having more power.
Capitalism is just the beginning
The Festival of capitalism and economy however, it is only the beginning. In January there will also be the Pirates vs. Ninja Festival and continuing in the next few months there will be other thematic promotions of various kinds: you can find the complete list of those confirmed here.
As always, our advice is put on the wish list those games that interest you most to quickly check if they have been put on sale without having to browse through the pages of discounted products or having to rely only on Steam suggestions.
