Valve's platform continues to grow and achieves a new record of users connected simultaneously. Let's talk about 36,329,358 users on Steam, or over 36 million. This result comes shortly after the 34 million recorded at the beginning of March. The data always comes from SteamDB.

The result was probably also achieved thanks to the presence of the Spring Sales which will have attracted many players looking for interesting discounts.

Once again, as at the beginning of the month, the number of players who are actually inside a game does not beat the record of January 2024. On that occasion a total of 11,582,167 in-game users had been reached, while the figure current is 11,576,186. However, this is a very minimal difference and today we could already obtain a new record in this sense too.

This data does nothing other than confirm that Steam is growing even more.