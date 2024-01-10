Valve has changed the rules for introducing new games on Steamdedicating itself in particular to regulation in theuse of artificial intelligence in development assistance and, in fact, opening the door further to productions that include such technology in the creative process, which could lead to the selling more securities developed with the support of AI.

In a new one post published on the official blogValve explained that it took some time to study new rules on the sale of games that implement the use of AI in the development process, and the result is a change in the rules on publishing which, in fact, should essentially allow the release to the “vast majority of games who use it”, as reported by the company.

Among the new features implemented there are new sections of the content survey to be submitted to developers, which now include questions on the use of AI in the game development process, essentially regarding two main sections: pre-generated content with the artificial intelligence (illustrations, code, sounds, etc.) and those generated in real timethat is, while the game is running.