Valve has changed the rules for introducing new games on Steamdedicating itself in particular to regulation in theuse of artificial intelligence in development assistance and, in fact, opening the door further to productions that include such technology in the creative process, which could lead to the selling more securities developed with the support of AI.
In a new one post published on the official blogValve explained that it took some time to study new rules on the sale of games that implement the use of AI in the development process, and the result is a change in the rules on publishing which, in fact, should essentially allow the release to the “vast majority of games who use it”, as reported by the company.
Among the new features implemented there are new sections of the content survey to be submitted to developers, which now include questions on the use of AI in the game development process, essentially regarding two main sections: pre-generated content with the artificial intelligence (illustrations, code, sounds, etc.) and those generated in real timethat is, while the game is running.
Transparency, but no veto on AI
Valve will use this information in the process revision of the game, before release, also including them largely among the public information on the game page in the Steam Store, so that users can be informed about these features.
In essence, it is essential that it does not include illegal content or otherwise illicit and that it complies with the marketing material, but there does not appear to be a particular a priori position against the use of AI in development.
Secondly, Steam will provide a new system that allows players to report illegal content within games that contain real-time AI-generated content. Using the in-game Overlay, players will be able to easily submit a report when they encounter content they believe should have been censored by AI-generated content safety systems.
Among the specials at the beginning of the year we talked about the possible future of artificial intelligence in video games, a topic that now seems inevitably linked to development in the near future, as NVIDIA has also demonstrated in recent days at CES 2024 with its technology that should revolutionize PNGs , non-player characters in games.
