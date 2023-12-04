There 3000 series Of NVIDIA it’s still the most popular choice in PC hardware, at least according to what emerged from the latest hardware survey Steam the most reliable of all in the field, given the very high statistical sample it includes.

The data

The latest Steam hardware survey

The data shows that NVIDIA’s dominance of consumer GPUs continues, with AMD and Intel still far behind.

Going into detail, the most used GPU in November 2023 is the GeForce RTX 3060 (5.04%), followed by the evergreen GeForce GTX 1650 (4.76%), with the latter even seeing growth of 1. 13%. Followed by the GTX 1060, the RTX 3060 Laptop and the RTX 2060.

The first 4000 series card to appear in the survey is the RTX 4060 Laptop, used by 2.41% of users. It is in eleventh position.

The first AMD GPU to appear in the ranking, a generic AMD Radeon Graphics, is in thirteenth position with 2.07% of users, followed by Intel Iris Xe Graphics in fourteenth position with 1.90% of users.

Out of curiosity, NVIDIA’s top of the range, the expensive RTX 4090, is in 29th position and is used by only 0.90% of users. Overall, the first non-laptop 4000 series card is the RTX 4070 which appears in 22nd position.

If we want the survey to fully confirm the difficulty in spreading the latest NVIDIA series, despite the slight growth in adoption, we imagine above all the very high prices of even the cheapest solutions, which will have pushed many to postpone or avoid the purchase altogether .