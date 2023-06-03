Steam is adapting to the new Omnibus Directive decided by the European Community, showing in some countries of the European Union thegame price trendswith the reporting of the minimum price reached in the last 30 days.

Based on this variation, as you can see in the SteamDB tweet below, next to the price of the games on offer you can see the “normal” price, the one currently applied and also the minimum price reached in the last 30 dayswhich provides a pretty comprehensive view of the recent price performance of some games.

The system does not seem to be visible yet in the Italian section of Steam, but it should still appear in the next period, considering that Italy is among the countries that have adhered to the Directive in question.

The Omnibus Directive is an initiative taken by the EU to strengthen consumer rights and push online stores in particular to one greater transparency. In particular, this requires informing buyers of the previous price of a product in the event of a reduction in this, including any minimum price reached in a given period of time.

The Directive also covers a certain regulation for user reviews, which should be certified as related to the actual purchase of products and various other issues. The text was however also implemented by Italy but the variation detected on Steam is not yet available in our section.