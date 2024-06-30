Valve has announced the addition of a new official ranking on Steamthe one that shows the most played games on Steam Deck, viewable by week, month or year. Naturally, the most played titles of the last hour are basically shown, with updates on a regular basis throughout the day. For example, let’s see the top 10 most played games on Steam Deck last month:

Elden Ring Stardew Valley Hades II Balatro Baldurs Gate 3 Fallout 4 Hades II Diablo IV Dave the Diver Vampire Survivors

As you can see, these are mostly well-known names, with confirmations from the indie scene such as Stardew Valley, Balatro, Hades II, Dave the Diver and Vampire Survivors. In short, it seems that Steam Deck owners play a lot of indies close to AAA, where games like Elden Ring and Baldur’s Gate 3 are among the most popular.