Valve has announced the addition of a new official ranking on Steamthe one that shows the most played games on Steam Deck, viewable by week, month or year. Naturally, the most played titles of the last hour are basically shown, with updates on a regular basis throughout the day. For example, let’s see the top 10 most played games on Steam Deck last month:
- Elden Ring
- Stardew Valley
- Hades II
- Balatro
- Baldurs Gate 3
- Fallout 4
- Hades II
- Diablo IV
- Dave the Diver
- Vampire Survivors
As you can see, these are mostly well-known names, with confirmations from the indie scene such as Stardew Valley, Balatro, Hades II, Dave the Diver and Vampire Survivors. In short, it seems that Steam Deck owners play a lot of indies close to AAA, where games like Elden Ring and Baldur’s Gate 3 are among the most popular.
The metrics
Valve does not consider alone the number of Steam Deck players for the leaderboardbut also evaluates the popularity of each title compared to other games in each user’s library.
“The indicator we use to determine the most played games is a combination of unique users and interest in the game,” Valve’s Lawrence Yang explained to The Verge. “Hades 2 has only been out for a month, but many Steam Deck players count it among the most played games of the entire year, and this has made it skyrocket in the rankings.”
So it’s a ranking drawn up according to metrics very different from that of the best-selling gameswhich is based on revenue produced.
