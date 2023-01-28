Valve has released the trailer officer of the Steam Next Fest of February 2023, the new event that will allow you to try hundreds of free demos and to connect with developers in live stream.

The video shows some of the demos that will be available to all gamers: Bramble: The Mountain King, Fake Hearth, Rushaway, Infection Free Zone, Spiritfall, Dungeon Drafters, Ghostland Yard, Trinity Fusion and The Last Case of Benedict Fox.

The next Steam Next Fest will be held from 6 to 13 February 2023. Let’s re-read the official short announcement of Valve:

We’re announcing Steam’s Next Fest, a multi-day celebration of upcoming games. Next Fest is coming to Steam in February, so mark your calendar! Explore and play hundreds of game demos, watch developer live broadcasts, and chat with teams about their in-development games, coming soon to Steam.