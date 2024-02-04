Sunday, February 4, 2024
Steam Next Fest, the new edition starts tomorrow: many demos arriving for free

February 4, 2024
There new edition of the Steam Next Fest will begin tomorrow, February 5th, at 7.00 pm, and will keep us company for a week, until February 12th, making many free demo of upcoming games.

The last appointment with the Steam Next Fest, last October, was welcomed with great enthusiasm, celebrating the numerous titles destined to land on the Valve platform and allowing players to try them in preview.

“We're announcing Steam's Next Fest, a multi-day celebration of upcoming games,” the official site reads. “Explore and play hundreds of demoschoose from dozens of live broadcasts to watch, and chat with developers about their games.”


