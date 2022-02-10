Valve announced the release of February 2022 of the Steam Next Festwhich will take place from 21 to 28 February to be exact, as confirmed by the trailer published for the occasion.

A few weeks after the new record of contemporary users, 28.2 million, Steam is preparing to celebrate the games coming soon on the platform, as part of an event in which we will be given the opportunity to try many demos.

“We announce the Next Fest of Steam, a celebration of several days of upcoming games,” reads the official website. “Browse and play hundreds of demos, watch developer broadcasts, and chat with teams about their games in development. Coming soon to Steam.”

Last October the Steam Next Fest made available hundreds of free demos, in fact, promoting many products.