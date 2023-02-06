As widely announced, Valve has launched the new Steam Next Festwhich allows you to try hundreds of demos and to attend video streaming of independent development studios presenting their new titles.

Given the large number of demos available, it is possible to scroll through the catalog by genre, or let the system itself advise you, which tries to select the games according to your tastes. The starting point to start partying is there Steam Next Fest main page.

It is difficult to give some advice at this stage, also given the amount of games that can be played. Anyway, let’s try. For example you can play the Interior Worlds demoa first-person exploration game focused on photography, that of Trinity Fusiona roguelike action platformer in which you must save the multiverse, that of Holstina horror that looks to point and click adventures and Silent Hill, that of Full Void, a platformer that is not too covertly inspired by Prince of Persia and Another World. These are just a few examples of the many demos that you will find scrolling through the pages of the Steam Next Fest.