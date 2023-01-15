The Steam Next Fest will be back on monday February 6, 2023 at 19:00 and will end on Monday 13 February 2023 at the same time. The announcement was made by Valve itself, which thus renewed this beautiful initiative, aimed at putting video game developers in touch with their audience.

“Introducing Steam’s Next Fest, a multi-day celebration of upcoming games. Next Fest is coming to Steam in February, mark your calendar! Explore and play hundreds of game demos, watch developer live broadcasts, and chat with the teams on their in-development games, coming soon to Steam.”

As always, hundreds of are being promoted demos and many live broadcasts with streaming and chats with the development teams. For now the official event page it is not very populated with content, but if you want it allows you to take a look at previous editions, to understand what it is about.

Over the years, the Steam Next Fest has become an unmissable event for PC video game enthusiasts, because it is really populated by many demos. For example, many have discovered Children of Silentown and Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider, just to mention two recently released games, during the previous editions of this event.