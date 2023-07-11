Valve has unveiled a few data on the last Steam Next Festthat of June 2023stating that it “has had the most visitors of any Next Fest, with 11.4 million users flocking to experience upcoming game demos of all kinds.”
The Half-Life studio then released the list of most played demos during the Next Fest, without providing precise numbers on their success. We report it below.
The most played demos
- House Flipper 2
- Lies of P
- Viewfinder
- Warhaven
- Wizard with a gun
- Little Kitty, Big City
- Sea of Stars
- The Invincible
- Thronefall
- norland
- The Matchless Kungfu
- Station to Station
- Gord
- Reverse Collapse: Code Name Bakery
- Eternal nights
- Three Kingdoms Zhao Yun
- Paleo Pines
- Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew
- En Garde!
- Back to the Dawn
- Jumplight Odyssey
- Moonstone Island
- Waven
- David
- Steam World Build
- Synced
- Greedland
- Laysara: Summit Kingdom
- Alien Hominid Invasion
- Kingdom Eighties
- Moving Out 2
- One Lonely Outpost
- Grand Empires: Time Travel Survival
- Breath of the Gods
- Mythforce
- Naheulbeuk’s Dungeon Master
- Bellwright
- Aztecs The Last Sun
- wildmender
- Venba
- Mind Over Magic
- Heretic’s Fork
- Primitive Society Simulator
- Sticky business
- Coreborn: Nations of the Ultracore
- Land Above Sea Below
- Let’s School
- Fortune’s Run
- Starsiege: Deadzone
Steam Next Fest is the periodic event that brings together developers and gamers. It features launching hundreds of demos and hosting live streams where developers talk about their work and showcase their titles.
