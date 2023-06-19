Today for the world of PC video games is the first day of Steam Next Fest summer, that is the now classic event with which developers meet gamers and publish the demos of their games, many of which made available hours before the official launch. There are also many offers for all tastes, just to add joy to the celebrations.

There are already hundreds of demos on the platform, published in the past few hours. Difficult recommend some in particular, given the richness of the offer, but we can still try. For example, you may want to touch House Flipper 2, the sequel to the house restoration simulator, the first installment of which sold hundreds of thousands of copies. You can try the demo of Pinball Soccer, a 1v1 game where whoever scores the most goals with pinball machines wins. RPG enthusiasts will be delighted to be able to play Testament: The Order of High-Human, first-person title apparently very well made, which is definitely worth a spin. If you like games full of style, surely you might like this Laika: Aged Through Blood, a metroidvania with a particular protagonist. If you loved The Messenger, you’ll be happy to know that you can play the demo of their new title, Sea of ​​Stars. If instead you want to try a horror from PS1, Power Drill Massacre could do for you.

There choice it’s really extensive and in the last few minutes many demos have been added. So get ready, because there’s a lot to play for Steam Next Fest June 2023.