Valve released the classic Steam annual report, in which the platform is taken stock of and some sales data are revealed. Remarkable is the fact that in 2023 well 500 games have exceeded the $3 million in revenue.

This is the first time in the history of the platform that a year has seen so many games go beyond this threshold: “2023 was the first year in Steam's history in which more than 500 games made more than $3 million in revenue gross, only in that calendar year,” we can read in the text. “For comparison, that's more than double the number of games that reached the same threshold in 2018, five years earlier.”

Valve also hyped the variety of the offer and of the studios that have been successful with Steam, which he considers an important value in determining the success of the platform: “Every month we publish the 20 most popular new releases based on revenue and the five most played new Free-to-Play titles. In 2023 , more than a quarter of these new releases came from studios releasing a game on Steam for the first time, and those new studios were located in more than two dozen different countries.” In short, alongside big intellectual properties like Diablo and Harry Potter, we also find indie games like (the) Gnorp Apologue and Slay the Princess, a sign of a certain vitality.