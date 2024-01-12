As reported, there were more than 14,000 games released on Steam in 2023, a truly huge figure. GameDiscoverCo further processed the data, calculating how many games were published on the other platforms that form the so-called traditional market .

In 2023 Steam has seen one flow into its catalogue higher quantity of games to the combined one of PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and Xbox. Sure, most of them are rubbish, but from a quantitative point of view it doesn't matter.

Other numbers

Steam accepts everything

On Nintendo Switch 2,608 games were published, 1,335 were published on PlayStation (PS4/PS5) and 945 were published on Xbox (Xbox One/Xbox Series an amount significantly lower than the 14,535 new games published on Steam.

Switch turned out to be the most attractive console for small to medium independent developers, due to the ease of entry, while PlayStation it is the only platform to have seen a reduction in launches year on year, going from 1,639 in 2022 to 1,335 in 2023. The decline was caused by Sony's fight against shovelware titles, aimed only at trophy hunters.

Currently the Steam catalog consists of a total of 79,919 games, followed by Nintendo Switch with 11,600 games, PlayStation 4/5 with 7,288 games and Xbox One/Xbox Series X/S with 5,808 games.

Keep in mind that Steam is the platform that imposes the entry barrier milder and which allows almost any title to be sold, even those of hobbyists and various rubbish, which do not obtain any visibility.