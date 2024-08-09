According to reports from several users on Reddit, it seems that Valve will soon introduce a new filter for reviews of users of Steamwhich will go to hide those considered most useless. An additional welcome option, which would help customers who want to learn about a certain game before purchasing it by reading the opinions of those who have already played it.

The option in question is called “helpful system” (utility system) and was spotted in the last few hours on Steam and then disappeared into thin air, a sign that perhaps it is still in the testing phase. As we can see in the example below shared on Reddit, it is a filter that eliminates the most useless reviews based on the system’s criteria.