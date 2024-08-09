According to reports from several users on Reddit, it seems that Valve will soon introduce a new filter for reviews of users of Steamwhich will go to hide those considered most useless. An additional welcome option, which would help customers who want to learn about a certain game before purchasing it by reading the opinions of those who have already played it.
The option in question is called “helpful system” (utility system) and was spotted in the last few hours on Steam and then disappeared into thin air, a sign that perhaps it is still in the testing phase. As we can see in the example below shared on Reddit, it is a filter that eliminates the most useless reviews based on the system’s criteria.
Goodbye to ASCII drawings?
Below the box to enable this feature was a “learn more” link, but this only took players to a not-yet-active page on the Steam blog, further supporting the idea that it is still in development and not yet ready for full integration.
At the moment it is not clear how exactly the helpfulness system will work and with what criteria it will act. We suppose that once activated we will be able to say goodbye to the ASCII drawings, the reviews with too much vulgar language and maybe even those that focus entirely on sympathy with jokes of various kinds, but without offering a real informative opinion on the game. We will just have to wait to find out more about it.
