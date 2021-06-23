Valve has decided to make it even more difficult to exploit the prices regional to get cheaper games on Steam. The platform now allows you to change your region only once every three months, according to SteamDB.

In fact, remember that the prices of Steam games are regional, that is, they vary by state to adapt to the cost of living and other factors. It is a way of not offering games at a fixed worldwide price, which would disadvantage poorer nations. The problem is that it was being exploited by the players to get the games for a lower price.

Last summer Valve made it more complexuse of VPN with Steam, as the store requires a payment method registered in the state you are purchasing from. In other words, if you try to buy a game from Argentina with an Italian credit card, you are blocked.

With this addition, Valve is making sure to make life even more complex for gamers looking to get around the system. If you travel the world and switch regions of your Steam account every couple of months, however, this could be a problem.

