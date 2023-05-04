From today May 4, until May 8, 2023, up Steam will be held on LudoNarraCon 2023a digital event dedicated to narrative games, made up of meetings with developers, discounts on selected titles and playable demos.

LudoNarraCon 2023 on Steam

Below we publish the calendar with all the appointments:

Complete program of LudoNarraCon 2023

Let’s read the official description of the event:

LudoNarraCon 2023 is the fifth annual digital festival celebrating narrative video games and the developers who make them, exclusively here on Steam. Created and organized by indie label Fellow Traveller, participation in the event is free for the public and for developers who intend to present their game.

👀 Behind-the-scenes content and live Q&A sessions from over 40 participating developers making games with a well-curated story

🎮 Over 35 narrative game demos to download and play, all included in the demo section

💸 Big discounts on over 140 well-curated games in the LudoNarraCon sale section

🎤 Over 12 hours of unedited lectures and informal conversations about narrative games and their creation

🖼️ Get a wallpaper pack to celebrate the event, with lots of great images from your favorite story games