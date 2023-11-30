Steam Link for Quest increases the titles available on Meta’s VR headset

Valve has launched the Steam Link app for the Meta Quest 2, 3 and Pro headsets. The application allows users to stream games from their Steam library to another device. The introduction of Steam Link on Quest devices makes wireless virtual reality (VR) gaming much easier. This could represent the ideal opportunity to play titles like Half-Life: Alyx on Quest, if users have been putting off that experience. While already possible, the previous process required some additional steps.

To use Steam Link and stream games to the headset, Valve specifies the need to have a router connected via cable to the PC and a 5GHz WiFi network for the headset. You must have Steam and SteamVR installed and running on a PC running Windows 10 or later. The company recommends a computer with at least 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia GPU (RTX2070 or better). Additionally, you need to install the Steam Link app on your Meta Quest device.

The new Steam Link feature for Quest is welcome news for VR enthusiasts who already have a library of VR games on Steam and own a Quest device. Valve also announced that it will organize a “VR Fest” on Steam from December 4th to 11th, during which it will be possible to purchase some games on offer. In the event trailer, major VR games such as Among Us VR, Gorilla Tag, and Tetris Effect: Connected were showcased, suggesting that these will be among the titles available at a discounted price.