Steam decided to introduce an element that will delight its users: an alternative to the demo that allows you to try a title without the fear of having wasted your money (without going through long refund phases).

Let’s talk about free time trialswhich will last precisely 90 minutes and will allow players to try the selected title without any constraints, except for time.

The first product that will allow this trial mode is Dead Space Remakewhich is surprising given that the title, in addition to being a AAA, has also been out for a few months.

As stated on the Steam site, we can carry out our free trial within a certain range: from 15 to 29 Maymore than enough time to take advantage of the 90 minutes granted.

That Steam also intends to move in the directions already taken by Xbox, Play Station and Nintendo, presenting unique opportunities for its users?

This initiative really seems to be a first step in this direction, but at the moment no further titles have been announced who will take advantage of this test mode.

So what are you waiting for? If you haven’t yet had the opportunity to try Dead Space Remake on your PC, now is the right time! For take advantage of the test click here to read ours Dead Space Remake reviewinstead, click here.