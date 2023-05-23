The Outlast Trials made its Early Access debut on May 18, immediately taking the top spot in the Steam ranking and beating the shooter Starship Troopers: Exterminationalso making its debut on the Valve platform in early access.

The Outlast Trials Starship Troopers: Extermination Steam Decks fifa 23 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Rust V Rising Far Cry 6 NBA 2K23 Crusader Kings 3

As you may have read in our tried of The Outlast Trials, this spin-off based asymmetrical multiplayer of the horror saga signed Red Barrels promises very well and knows how to involve players in a disturbing experience to say the least.

Far Cry 6, the best-selling on Steam the previous week thanks to the offers, dropped to eighth position but still resists within the top 10, while the second place of the aforementioned Starship Troopers: Extermination, a shooter based on the sci-fi saga developed by Offworld Industries.